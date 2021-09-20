‘Hope they get caught’: Raveena Tandon on bakery workers licking rusks before packing

A video from a rusk factory unit has gone viral on social media, causing hundreds of netizens to become enraged. Actress Raveena Tandon has now shared the same footage on Instagram, expressing her displeasure with unsanitary procedures at a rusk-making facility.

You will never eat bread again after seeing this video. The viral video purports to show factory or bakery workers shoving rows of rusks kept on a tray on the floor with their unclean feet. One worker can also be seen licking the rusks before placing them into packages in the video.

Sharing the clip on Instagram story, Tandon wrote: ‘Hope they get caught and are behind bars forever.’

Since the video went viral on social media, netizens have expressed their displeasure with the factory and its employees. ‘My trust issues dive lower,’ wrote a user. Another commented, ‘Che kya karta h log kaisa jahil log h ye.. shrm nai aata . Kya log h. Isko sab ko jail main dal dena chaiye.’ A user responded, ‘Kam se kam khaane ki to ijjat karo,’ while another one quipped, ‘I will never purchase any baked stuff from Indian groceries anymore…I am disgusted.’

The location of the factory or when the video was shot were unknown. More information is awaited.