Infant among nine in family killed in auto-SUV collision in Chhattisgarh

In Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon district on Sunday, police confirmed 9 deaths and 7 injured in an accident where an autorickshaw collided with an SUV.

The accident took place in the nearby Borgaon turn in the Farasgaon police station limits, over 200 km from Raipur, as the autorickshaw occupants were returning to their native village, Pandeaath, after attending a funeral in Godma village and the SUV is on its way to Jagdalpur. However, the occupants of the SUV fled after the accident, the official said.

Police officers, including Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma and Farasgaon SDOP Mani Shankar Chandra, rushed to the spot and transported the seven injured people to a hospital in the area.

Among the deceased were four women, four men and a 10-month-old girl. Six occupants of the autorickshaw, including the driver, died on the spot, while three others died in the hospital.

Rahul Dev Sharma visited the Farasgaon Hospital to assess the situation. ‘All the victims belonged to the same family. Their bodies were shifted to the hospital for postmortem,’ the official said, adding, ‘a search is on for the absconding occupants of the SUV.’