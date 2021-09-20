Lamborghini once owned by Virat Kohli up for sale for Rs 1.35 crore in Kochi

Kochi: You could own a Lamborghini that was once part of the collection of India cricket team captain Virat Kohli, if you share his passion for sports cars and have the money to spend. The cricketer’s orange Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder is available for sale at one of the used luxury car showrooms in Kochi.

According to an automobile website, Kohli bought this Lamborghini in 2015. Within a short period, he sold it. The Puducherry-registered automobile is now available for Rs 1.35 crore at Royal Drive, a premium and luxury car dealer in Kochi.

The marketing manager at Royal Drive said: ‘This is a 2013 model Lamborghini used by the cricketer for a short period. It has run only up to 10,000km. We bought this celebrity car from a Kolkata-based premium and luxury preowned car dealer in January 2021.’

Also Read: Infant among nine in family killed in auto-SUV collision in Chhattisgarh

The model is also known as the LP560-4, and it is powered by a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine that produces 560 PS. The automobile can accelerate from zero to 100 kilometres per hour in four seconds and achieve a high speed of 324 kilometres per hour, which is electronically regulated. This type was called after the historic breed that was utilised to manufacture the Miura line of bulls in 1842 by the Italian automotive firm.

The Gallardo series began with the Miuras and has been the go-to model for Lamborghini aficionados all around the world since 2003. The last Gallardo was released in November 2015 and it was succeeded by the Huracan in 2014.