Navratri celebrations: UP Govt issues guidelines; Calls for communal harmony

Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh issued guidelines for the oncoming festive season, keeping in view the concerns around third wave of Covid-19. In the guidelines issued for Shardiya Navratri, Vijayadashami, Dussehra, and Chehallum, government has called for communal harmony during the time of the festivals, and to maintain covid protocols and law and order.

While granting permission for the establishment of Durga Puja Pandal and Ramlila stage, Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary (Home) Avnish Kumar Awasthi insisted that, care should be taken that public traffic is not affected. It has been mandated in the instructions that, it should be ensured that the traffic is never obstructed and the suspicious vehicles should be checked by putting up barriers. Police check posts and the rules of the Motor Vehicles Act should be strictly followed.

The order stated that, during the time of idol immersion, there should not be more than the prescribed limit and the rules of social distancing and wearing of masks must be followed. As much as possible, small vehicles should be used for the immersion of idols and the minimum number of people should be involved in the programme. The idols should be set up in the traditional but empty space, their size should be kept as small as possible, and there should not be more people than the capacity of the ground.

According to revised rules for gatherings, maximum number of people allowed at weddings and other celebrations has been increased to 100. Earlier, this limit was covered at 50, for events taking place in both closed and open settings. Covid-19 help desk should also be set up at the entrance of the location. Distance of six feet must be maintained while planning the seating arrangement for the guests at the venue of the event.

Special attention has also been given to public amenities like electricity, drinking water and cleanliness. The Government has also instructed Police and other officials to conduct mobile patrolling in all areas, especially sensitive areas, to ensure the maintenance of law and order.

