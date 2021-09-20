SRK bids goodbye to Ganpati Bappa

Shah Rukh Khan bid adieu to the Lord Ganesha on the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Additionally, he wished everyone well and hoped to see them again next year.

Taking to his Instagram account, Khan posted a picture of his idol of Lord Ganesha. The Padma Shri-winning actor tweeted, ‘May Lord Ganesha’s blessings remain with all of us until we see him again next year… Ganpati Bappa Morya!!!’

A few minutes after the picture was shared, it had collected love from more than a lakh fans.

SRK was trolled in 2018 for making his youngest son AbRam Khan pray to Lord Ganesha during Ganesh Chaturthi. At that time, the star posted a picture of AbRam praying to Lord Ganesha at home, on his Instagram page.SRK wrote on his Instagram,, ‘Our Ganpati ‘Pappa’ is home, as the lil one calls him’.

Some praised the actor for his secular approach, while others criticized him for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi as a Muslim and called it a ‘sinful act’. In spite of the negative comments, Khan continued to welcome Lord Ganesha every year during Ganesh Chaturthi at his home.

The actor will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Also reportedly, he will have a cameo role in the science fiction drama, ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’.