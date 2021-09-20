Stepping down as RCB Captain, Post IPL 2021; Kohli’s emotional video goes viral

Royal Challengers Bangalore Skipper Virat Kohli has announced his stepping down as Captain, through official twitter handle of RCB yesterday, which left fans of the franchise, devastated. The video of Kohli announcing the news went viral on social media, within hours being posted.

Kohli thanked the fans, for their immense love and support, and informed everyone that, this will be the last leg of IPL, with him being captain of RCB. He recalled that it has been a great journey of nine years, with moments of joy and frustration, happiness and sadness, and assured that the journey will continue, and it will continue the same way that it has for so many years. He also clarified that he will remain as an RCB player till his last match, and has confirmed with the management about the same.

Virat Kohli to step down from RCB captaincy after #IPL2021 “This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me.”: Virat Kohli#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/QSIdCT8QQM — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 19, 2021

Since the beginning of the Indian Premier League in 2008, Kohli has been playing with RCB. He was appointed captain in mid-2011, but has been unable to win the trophy for the franchise, either as captain, or as a player. Under him, RCB’s best show came in 2016, when the team reached the final, with Kohli leading from the front scoring 973 runs including four centuries, breaking the record of ‘most runs by any player in a single edition’ of the IPL.