Alia Bhatt’s new bridal wear ad sparks controversy; netizens call it ‘forced feminism’

Alia Bhatt’s recent advertisement for the Indian wedding outfit company ‘Manyavar’ has gone popular on social media and has been making the rounds on Twitter for its powerful message. The advertisement tried to cast doubt on the Hindu practice of kanyadaan, in which the bride is seen as paraya dhan or someone else’s property.

It depicts Ali Bhatt during her wedding, dressed in a stunning pink embroidered bridal attire and delivering an informative speech. She goes over a few customs and asks why the daughter has to be separated from her family and why kanyadaan is so important. Finally, the commercial recommends that instead of kanyadaan, one should practice kanyamaan, which refers to women’s respect.

Following the release of the ad, Twitter was flooded with reactions. While some internet users praised the advertisement for shattering stereotypes and supporting women, others were outraged at the ad’s producers for allegedly ‘disrespecting’ Hindu customs.

One user wrote: ‘This is called forced feminism. What a BS ad by Manyavar. Now they have a problem with the term Kanyadaan. Who fills this dung in their mind? I feel it’s a deliberate attempt to insult Hindu traditions. F-O Manyavar.’ While another one commented: ‘A big thank you #Manyavar. Hope you won’t give in to the pressure….it’s only natural that the regressive brigades would draw their swords out, hound you….don’t give in, please. Hugely laudable your effort!’

On the work front, Alia has a plethora of fascinating and different projects lined up for her career. She will star alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra,’ Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi,’ Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,’ alongside Ranveer Singh, and Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Ley Zaraa,’ which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.