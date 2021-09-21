‘Channi should be removed as Punjab CM’: NCW on ‘Me Too’ allegations

The chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday, described newly-appointed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as a ‘threat to women’ and urged Congress President Sonia Gandhi to remove him from office.

Raking up an old issue against Channi, the chairperson of the NCW, Rekha Sharma said: ‘Allegations were levelled against him (Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi) during #MeToo movement in 2018. The State Women Commission had taken a suo moto cognizance of the matter & the chairperson sat on a dharna demanding his removal but nothing happened.’

‘Today, he has been made Punjab CM by a party that is headed by a woman. It is betrayal. He is a threat to women safety. An enquiry should be conducted against him. He is not worthy to be CM. I urge Sonia Gandhi to remove him from the CM post,’ Sharma added.

Congress politician Charanjit Singh Channi was sworn in as Punjab’s chief minister on Monday, making him the state’s first Dalit to hold the position. Following Captain Amarinder Singh’s resignation as CM on Saturday, the party’s high command had to make a last-minute leadership change in Punjab.