‘Hoisted Taliban flag at seminary’: Renowned Muslim cleric arrested

According to Dawn, religious cleric Maulana Abdul Aziz was charged in Islamabad after Afghan Taliban flags were found atop his seminary, reported the media. In addition to his collaborators, cases were registered against students of the seminary. The charges against these individuals, including those against Aziz, were terrorism-related.

Maulana Aziz is the seminary’s administrator. Aziz appeared to threaten police with consequences when they responded to the situation in the name of the Taliban. Later, police tweeted about the removal of the flags. It is not the first time that Taliban flags have been hoisted at the seminary. There have been three such incidents since August 21. Anti-riot units accompanied the police as they prevented the hoisting of Taliban flags.

As reported by Dawn, students of the seminary tried to taunt the policemen by climbing the roof. However, there were no physical confrontations. A few of Maulana Aziz’ students possessed weapons. It was agreed that the Taliban flags would be taken down after negotiations with Maulana Aziz. The police have said that when Taliban flags were raised, it spread terror among local residents.