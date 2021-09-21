Phone, internet services suspended in J&K’s Uri after infiltration bid

Srinagar: In Uri in J&K’s Baramulla district, mobile internet and phone services were suspended on Monday, following a 24-hour counter-infiltration operation. Several reinforcements have been called in and a large area has been brought under the operation, according to defence sources.

‘An infiltration attempt has been made and we are looking for them. Whether they are still on this side or have gone back after they made the infiltration attempt. That issue has not be clarified and verified on the ground.’

‘But, we are quite alert and we will ensure that minimal infiltration takes place,’ General D.P. Pandey, the Army’s commander of the 15 Corps headquartered in Sringar, told a TV channel.