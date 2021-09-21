United States introduces new COVID-19 travel rules.

America has introduced its new travel policies regarding COVID-19 for international travellers, aiming to restore the normal air travel after months of obstructions caused by the pandemic. The new rule will be in effective from November. A number of confusions regarding the travel regulations are to be replaced by the renewed travel policy.

The new rule requires adult travellers from all foreign countries to be fully vaccinated before boarding the flight. In addition to this, travellers must have tested and proved negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of departure. The country-specific restrictions will be relaxed by the White House once the vaccination requirement is established.

Fully vaccinated American citizens are required to show proof of negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure while returning to the country. U.S citizens who are not fully vaccinated will have to go through tighter COVID-19 protocols. They will be required to test for COVID-19 within 24 hours of departure and after landing in United States. The regulations regarding children under 18 are not yet released by Biden administration.

Any vaccines that are approved by the World Health Organisation for emergency use will be acceptable for United States, CDC says. Economists say that the travel fares for flights from Europe are likely to get higher as the demand grows day by day. To conduct contact tracing, the airlines will be instructed to collect information about the passengers.

For the travellers crossing borders by land, the administration’s restrictions will remain unchanged. This indicates that the people from the neighbouring countries won’t be able to cross the border by land, but air. Experts think that lifting the restrictions on international travel will help recover the US economy.