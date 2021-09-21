‘Unvaccinated President’ forced to eat on sidewalk as New York eateries refuse entry

Brazilian President who is yet to get a Covid vaccination, had to eat on the streets of New York after his arrival, because restaurants prohibited entry for the unvaccinated. Brazil’s Bolsonaro had arrived in New York to attend the UN General Assembly.

Bolsonaro and his aides were spotted eating pizza on Sunday night in a photo shared by two Cabinet ministers in his delegation. Supporters of Bolsonaro praised the ‘simplicity’ of their leader. During a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday, Bolsonaro was asked if he had been vaccinated. ‘Not yet,’ he replied.

Mayor Bill de Blasio urged world leaders, ‘most notably Brazilian President Bolsonaro’, to get vaccinated before attending the United Nations gathering in the city. In a news conference, Mayor de Blasio said, ‘If you don’t want to get vaccinated, don’t bother coming’. U.N. General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid recently informed all 193 members that the COVID-19 vaccination honor system would continue for federal officials, including presidents, prime ministers and diplomats. ‘It is not necessary for them to show proof of vaccination’, he added.

Read more: Trade body demands inquiry into Amazon India’s bribery charges

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, some leaders are staying away and sending a video statement instead. Brazil’s mission to the United Nations declined to comment on reports about a Brazilian diplomat who had tested positive in New York. Bolsonaro will deliver his first address to the General Assembly of the UN on Tuesday morning. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said: ‘We are aware of reports, and we are in contact with the Brazilian mission’.