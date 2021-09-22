Commodity Market: Gold prices slip down

Mumbai: Price of gold slipped down in the commodity market. As per market experts, the US Federal rate decision has affected the price of yellow metal.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the October gold futures was at Rs 46,633 per 10 gram. Silver futures surged by 0.7%. On Tuesday, gold settled up by 0.7% and silver by 1.2%.

The price of 22-carat spot gold surged by Rs 210 to Rs 45,660 per 10 gram. Price of 24-carat gold is at Rs 49,810 per 10 gram, higher by 230.

In the international market, the price of spot gold remained unchanged at US dollar 1775.63 per ounce. The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.1% to 1,000.79 tonnes from 1,001.66 tonnes.