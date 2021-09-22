Dubai Duty Free Raffle Draw: Indian housewife wins 1 million US dollar

Dubai: Sugandhi Mahesh Pillay, an Indian housewife based in Sharjah won 1 million US dollar at the Millennium Millionaire Series 369 of Dubai Duty Free raffle. The winning ticket 1750 was purchased by her husband Mahesh under her name on September 1. Mahesh bought the ticket along with his 12 colleagues including a Lebanese, one Filipino and 10 Indians.

Sugandhi is the 183rd Indian national to win the prize since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Three other expats won Finest Surprise draw. An Indian expat, Dhanasekar Balasundaram based in Abu Dhabi won a Harley-Davidson Sportster Forty-Eight XL 1200X motorbike, with ticket number 0146 in Finest Surprise Series 469. Llewellyn Dsouza, a Pakistani national won Harley-Davidson Softail Standard FXST motorbike, with ticket number 0145 in Finest Surprise Series 470. Jonathan Hurlock a British national based in Amsterdam won a Mercedes Benz GLE 53 4M AMG ( car, with ticket number 0172 in Finest Surprise Series 1783.