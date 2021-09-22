Exemption from audit: SC rejects plea from Padmanabha Swamy Temple

New Delhi: The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, declined the petition filed by Shree Padmanabha Swamy Temple Trust seeking exemption from the audit of 25 years, as ordered by the apex court last year. The bench headed by Justice U U Lalit on Wednesday ordered that the audit should be completed as early as possible, preferably within three months.

The Supreme Court had ordered in July last year, the the finances of trust should be audited along with that of the Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple, for a period of 25 years. The petition was submitted over this order, SPSTT (Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple Trust) asking the court to modify its direction and confine the 25-year audit to the temple and not to include the trust.

‘It is clear that the audit contemplated was not intended to be confined to the temple only but with respect to the trust. This direction has to be seen in light of the reports of the amicus curiae in the case as recorded in order dated 2015’ :said the apex court in its order. The court, however, abstained from passing orders on the trust’s petition to declare it an ‘independent and distinct entity’ from the temple.

The trust in its plea, requested to be separated from the administrative control of the temple administrative and advisory committees, which was created under the Travancore Cochin Hindu Religious Endowments Act of 1950. The Temple Administration had informed the apex court on September 17, that it is in great financial pressure, and the offerings received are not sufficient enough to meet the expenses, while seeking an audit of the temple-related trust run by the Travancore royal family.