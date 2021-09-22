Facebook unveils two new Portal video calling devices.

New York: Facebook launched two new Portal video calling devices. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg unveiled these devices on FB live.
‘With remote work becoming a long-term strategy, distributed teams can benefit from feeling like they’re together in the same room. So we’re reimagining how Portal is used work – at home and in the office – by unlocking opportunities for collaboration in the spaces where business gets done’, Facebook said in a statement.
The 10-inch Portal Go is priced at US dollar 199 and 14-inch Portal + is priced at US dollar 349. The new products will be delivered from October 19. Pre bookings can be done at portal.facebook.com.
Portal Go features a 12MP camera with an ultrawide field of view for immersive video calls. The Portal+ features a 12MP Smart Camera with an ultrawide field of view. Both the devices support Zoom, Cisco’s Webex, BlueJeans and GoToMeeting. From December onward it will support the Microsoft Teams also.
Say hello ? to our new Portals. With Portal Go, you can easily move conversations from your living room to the kitchen (or wherever you need to go). And on our new 14-inch Portal+, you can connect with co-workers on a larger screen. pic.twitter.com/1oLS5TJ02N
— Facebook (@Facebook) September 21, 2021
