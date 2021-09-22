Facebook unveils two new Portal video calling devices.

New York: Facebook launched two new Portal video calling devices. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg unveiled these devices on FB live.

‘With remote work becoming a long-term strategy, distributed teams can benefit from feeling like they’re together in the same room. So we’re reimagining how Portal is used work – at home and in the office – by unlocking opportunities for collaboration in the spaces where business gets done’, Facebook said in a statement.

The 10-inch Portal Go is priced at US dollar 199 and 14-inch Portal + is priced at US dollar 349. The new products will be delivered from October 19. Pre bookings can be done at portal.facebook.com.

Portal Go features a 12MP camera with an ultrawide field of view for immersive video calls. The Portal+ features a 12MP Smart Camera with an ultrawide field of view. Both the devices support Zoom, Cisco’s Webex, BlueJeans and GoToMeeting. From December onward it will support the Microsoft Teams also.