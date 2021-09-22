Food safety Index: Gujarat tops the list, Kerala ranked 2nd

New Delhi: Gujarat was ranked top in the 3rd State Food Safety Index (SFSI), released by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) under the Union health ministry. Kerala improved its position from fourth to 2nd position, while Tamil Nadu was ranked third.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya released the report for 2020-21 on Monday. Gujarat topped the ranking among the large states with 72 points. Kerala scored 70 and Tamil Nadu, grabbing the third position, scored 64. Among the smaller states, Goa, Meghalaya and Manipur won top three positions. Among UTs, Jammu and Kashmir, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and New Delhi secured the top ranks. The criteria used for ranking the states include Human Resources and Institutional Data, Compliance, Food Testing- Infrastructure and Surveillance, Training and Capacity Building and Consumer Empowerment.

The SFSI Index is prepared for three categories – large states, small states and Union Territories, to ensure comparability among similar entities. The ranking is intended to measure food safety standards across the nation. The minister has also flagged off 19 mobile food testing vans to supplement the food safety ecosystem across the country. Including this, the total number of such mobile testing vans has now reached 109.

Also read: Puducherry Rajya Sabha elections: BJP nominates former MLA S Selvaganapathy