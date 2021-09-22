Malayalam actress Asha Sharath receives UAE Golden Visa

Dubai: Malayalam actress and dancer Asha Sharath received the UAE Golden Visa at a ceremony held at the headquarters of Dubai Residence and Immigration Department.

Malayalam super stars Mohanlal and Mammootty where the first Malayalam actors to receive the Golden Visa, later it was granted to Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj and Dulquer Salmaan too.

The UAE Golden Visa is issued to individuals who have contributed in various fields. Golden Visa is a long-term residence visa introduced by the UAE government in 2019. This will allow people to live and work in the country without the need of a national sponsor for 10 years, which will be renewed automatically.