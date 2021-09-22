Muslim man wins Internet fame with Mahabharat title track rendition. Watch viral video

Many of us fondly recall watching Ramayana and Mahabharata on television as kids, eagerly watching these shows based on the great Indian epics on Sundays. On social media, a video of a Muslim man singing the iconic Mahabharat title song has gone viral leaving netizens in awe. Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi shared the video. Over 112 k people have viewed the clip which runs for 1 minute and 9 seconds.

He has a few people around him who can be seen listening intently to his song. Dr. SY Quraishi captioned the video, ‘Beating the stereotypes (sic)’. There are 1,234 tweets and 7,287 likes for the video.

You can watch the viral video here:

This is Epic! ????????????????????? I love the pause for Shankh music Maulana Saab — Asphlat9_pro (@coolash73) September 20, 2021

Beautiful; least because of the person’s attire. Such a great voice and clear pronunciation, not sure if I’d be half as good delivering a verse in Urdu. Refreshing. ?? — Supratim Mukherjee (@supratim_tweets) September 20, 2021

This video was widely praised by online users. ‘It is really superb (sic),’ a user commented. ‘This is epic (sic),’ another user wrote. ‘Beautiful; least because of the person’s attire. Such a great voice and clear pronunciation, not sure if I’d be half as good delivering a verse in Urdu.

Read more: ‘Women cannot wait’: SC orders government to allow women to take NDA exam in November

I salute him how nicely he pronounced each n every words from Mahabharata. Many hindu people even cannot recite a single line correctly. — Tapati Nath (@nath_tapati) September 20, 2021

Refreshing (sic),’ another comment read.