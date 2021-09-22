DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHDelhiUttar PradeshLatest NewsIndiaNEWSFestivals & EventsReligion & Faith

Muslim man wins Internet fame with Mahabharat title track rendition. Watch viral video

Sep 22, 2021, 04:07 pm IST

Many of us fondly recall watching Ramayana and Mahabharata on television as kids, eagerly watching these shows based on the great Indian epics on Sundays.  On social media, a video of a Muslim man singing the iconic Mahabharat title song has gone viral leaving netizens in awe. Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi shared the video. Over 112 k people have viewed the clip which runs for 1 minute and 9 seconds.

He has a few people around him who can be seen listening intently to his song. Dr. SY Quraishi captioned the video, ‘Beating the stereotypes (sic)’. There are 1,234 tweets and 7,287 likes for the video.

You can watch the viral video here:

This video was widely praised by online users. ‘It is really superb (sic),’ a user commented. ‘This is epic (sic),’ another user wrote. ‘Beautiful; least because of the person’s attire. Such a great voice and clear pronunciation, not sure if I’d be half as good delivering a verse in Urdu.

Read more: ‘Women cannot wait’: SC orders government to allow women to take NDA exam in November

Refreshing (sic),’ another comment read.

 

Tags
shortlink
Sep 22, 2021, 04:07 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button