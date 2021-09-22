Priyanka Chopra wishes Kareena on her birthday

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra made a throwback video to wish Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor a happy birthday on her 41st birthday. As Kareena turned 41 years old on Tuesday, India’s film fraternity and fans showed her with love and a multitude of birthday wishes.

Priyanka Chopra’s birthday wish to ‘Jab We Met’ actor was particularly noteworthy due to their long history of friendship and estrangement with each other. Priyanka took to her Instagram Story to share a throwback video of her and Kareena from a dance reality show in which the latter was a judge. The two divas can be seen posing for a kiss in the boomerang video. Priyanka shared the video and wrote, ‘Happy Birthday Gorgeous.’

Kareena and Priyanka have had a long-running beef in B-town. In an earlier ‘Koffee with Karan’ episode, the ‘Fashion’ star addressed the issue and revealed they ‘never spent enough time with each other. By the time we did, we really started to get along.’

Kareena will next be seen in the highly anticipated film ‘Laal Singh Chadda’, also starring Aamir Khan, with whom Kareena had last appeared in ‘3 Idiots’. Mona Singh will also appear in the movie.

Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, the movie is a Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis’ Oscar Award-winning 1994 film ‘Forrest Gump’, starring Hollywood actor Tom Hanks in the lead role.

The film started production last year and was shot at 100 locations throughout the country. Currently, it is scheduled for release this Christmas. Kareena also portrays a lead role in Karan Johar’s period drama ‘Takht’.