Sharad Pawar backstabbed Congress, can’t be our leader: Sena leader Anant Geete

Anant Geete, a Shiv Sena leader and former Union minister, has claimed that Sharad Pawar, the head of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), cannot be a ‘guru’ for Sena members as he earlier ‘backstabbed’ Congress.

During a rally in Raigad district, on Monday, Anant Geete stated that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition of the Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra was just an ‘adjustment.’ While the opposition BJP claimed that Geete spoke for Sena members, an NCP representative stated that he had been marginalised and the remark did not merit a response.

Sharad Pawar is widely regarded as the architect of the MVA, which was created when the Sena broke its ties with the BJP in 2019.

‘Pawar cannot ever be our leader as this government is merely an adjustment. Let people use as many accolades for Pawar as they want, but our guru is only (late Sena supremo) Balasaheb Thackeray. As long as this government is functioning, it will go on…If we separate, our home is Shiv Sena,’ Geete said.

The former MP further stated that ‘Pawar formed his party by back-stabbing Congress. If Congress and NCP cannot become one, the Sena also cannot toe the Congress policy entirely. Congress and NCP were not always cordial (to each other).’

Sena leader Sanjay Raut dismissed Geete’s statements and said: ‘Pawar is a national leader, and at this moment, we are together in this government which is functioning properly. He (Geete) is not connected with the government; some leaders may have personal opinions.’