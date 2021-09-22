Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends marginally lower

Mumbai: The Indian benchmark indices ended marginally lower in the share market. As per the market experts, the expectation over US Federal Reserve has made investors cautious and also the losses in the financial shares weighed upon the benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex settled at 58,927, lower by 78 points or 0.13%. NSE Nifty ended 15 points or 0.09% down at 17,546. Nifty Midcap 100 index surged 0.7% and Nifty Smallcap 100 index rose 1.45%. The overall market breadth of the BSE was positive as 2,099 shares ended higher while 1,139 closed lower.

The top gainers in the market were Coal India, Tech Mahindra, Hindalco, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Petroleum, JSW Steel, HCL Technologies, Indian Oil and Reliance Industries. The top losers in the market were Nestle India, HDFC, ICICI Bank, ONGC, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Divi’s Labs, Shree Cement and Britannia Industries.