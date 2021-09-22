The threat to New Zealand team was generated from India: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, said on Wednesday that the device that was used to send threatening email to the New Zealand cricket team belonged to India. He was addressing a press conference in Islamabad with interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. The minister informed that the fake post was from a profile claiming to be Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan militant Ehsanullah Ehsan.

In August, news spread about the terror threat that was sent to New Zealand cricket team citing the post made by the fake Ehsan profile. In the post it was reported that New Zealand opener Martin Guptill’s wife received an email threatening her husband from a profile with username, Tehreek-i-Labbaik.

As the investigation progressed, the mail was found to be the only mail generated from the account and the sender used Proton Mail , which allows people to hide the identity and other details of the mail.

New Zealand cricket team did not cancel their trip to Pakistan at that point. Pakistan provided complete security to the team and no issues were reported in the events. Further investigations led to the discovery that the mail was sent using a VPN that had location set to Singapore. When authorities probed the email, they found 13 other IDs with Indian names.

Investigations reported that a fake ID was used to send the threat to the New Zealand team from Maharashtra, India. Fawad said that the threat was a campaign against international cricket and The International Cricket Council (ICC) must take notice of this unfortunate incident that was caused by India which resulted in the cancellation of the New Zealand tour.