Two kids fall ill after consuming soft drinks in Chennai; 1 vomits blood

Chennai: Two kids from New Washermenpet are said to have taken ill after consuming Rs 10 soft drinks on Tuesday. Both the children who happen to be twins are taken to Stanley Medical College Hospital after one of them vomited blood.

The matter has caused a stir in Chennai after a 13-year-old girl died last month after vomiting blood following reportedly drinking cold beverages from a neighbourhood shop.

According to reports, two siblings, Bhuvaneshwaran and Lakshmi Sai went to a neighbouring store in New Washermenpet and bought bottled soft drinks for Rs 10 apiece and drank it after they got home.

A few minutes later, Bhuvaneshwaran began to feel uneasy and Lakshmi Sai began vomiting blood. They were rushed to Stanley Government Hospital by their parents, who also alerted the Food Safety Department.

Officials conducted checks and shut the store after receiving the report. They also confiscated the bottles and checked for the expiry dates. It was found that the expiry dates were not over of the said bottles, there were several others which had crossed their expiry. As a result, the officers confiscated all the bottles in the shop and transferred them to Kings Institute in Guindy for forensic examination. They also inspected the brand’s manufacturing facilities in Sholavaram and Krishnagiri.

Later, at a press conference, food safety experts urged the public and store owners not to buy soft drinks from illegal brands. The official said, ‘I request the public to not get soft drinks from unauthorized companies and especially shops should not stock them since they are available for lesser prices. If the shops come to know about those brands, please inform us so that we can immediately take action against the brands.’