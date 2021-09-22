YSR Telangana Party chief Sharmila held for staging protest

Rachakonda police on Tuesday, arrested YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila and her followers, for attempting to organise a rally against unemployment in the state. Tensions were high as her supporters demonstrated, halting traffic on the national highway between Hyderabad and Warangal.

The YSRTP leader claimed in a tweet that she is under house arrest, but her battle would continue until the government delivers job announcements for jobless youngsters.

On Tuesday, the party leader visited the families of young people who committed suicide due to unemployment. She has been outspoken about the state’s growing unemployment and the inability of the government to provide job opening notices.

Sharmila had planned to visit G Ravindra Naik’s grieving family in Boduppal, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, on Tuesday morning. Naik, an Osmania University PhD, committed suicide due to a lack of career possibilities.

The party said that permission to meet with the family and perform a hunger strike was first given, but that it was then revoked due to political pressure. They also stated that the state government had not yet provided any assistance to Naik’s family.

Rachakonda police clarified that they had received a request for permission to stage a day-long hunger strike at Medipally Police Station and after examining the site, they had asked the organisers to search for another place as ‘the place is abutting National Highway between Warangal and Hyderabad and given the shortage of parking place at the proposed place the program was ‘Not Recommended’. The National Highway is on repair and there was the possibility of traffic congestion,’ the police stated in a note.

According to the authorities, Sharmila went on a hunger strike at Peerzadiguda with roughly 500 others. They soon organised a rasta roko, which caused traffic congestion on the national route. She was arrested along with her supporters when they proceeded to the Medipally police station. Sharmila was taken into custody and sent home, while the others were transported to the police station.