Abhinav Bindra gifts Neeraj Chopra a puppy named ‘Tokyo’

Tokyo Olympics gold winner Neeraj Chopra received an adorable present from the Beijing Olympics champion shooter, Abhinav Bindra, after spending a great day in Chandigarh with him and his family on Wednesday.

Abhinav Bindra was one of the first to congratulate Chopra on his historic gold medal win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and now he gifted the javelin hero a puppy.

In a social media post, Neeraj revealed his puppy’s name as ‘Tokyo’ and expressed gratitude to Bindra and his family for hosting him. ‘Started my time off by spending a wonderful afternoon with @abhinav_bindra sir and his family. Was able to introduce my medal to its elder sibling from Beijing and also enjoyed the warm hospitality of the Bindra family. Thank you sir for hosting us and for introducing me to ‘Tokyo’, the newest member of the Chopra family!’ Neeraj wrote on Instagram.

Neeraj Chopra made history In August, by being the first Indian to win a gold medal in track and field event at the Olympics. The 23-year-old from Panipat hurled 87.58m to win the historic medal by a significant margin over the rest of the competition.