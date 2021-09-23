Artic World Archive to preserve earliest surviving paintings from Indian culture, for eternity

New Delhi: Arctic World Archive, the repository of keeping most remarkable works by humankind, has initiated the preservation of restored artworks of Indian culture for eternity. Deposits were made by Sapio Analytics, a government advisory firm known for its artificial intelligence driven policymaking, and were conducted in the presence of dignitaries around the world.

‘These paintings from Badami Caves reveal the existence of an ancient tradition of painting in India. This is extremely important because, till now, the world has been studying the tradition of Indian painting, beginning with the medieval period,’ Hardik Somani, Director of Sapio Analytics, stated at the event. ‘Overall, this deposit helps establish India as a cultural superpower with artworks that have not only shaped our existence since ancient times but are also impacting our present. With the unique technology created by Piql, making these works indestructible, and support of Norway in providing a deposit at a place in the world where human existence ends, along with our artificial intelligence, powered by support of legendary art historian Benoy K Behl, we hope to transform India’s presence in the world,’ he explained.

Previous year, Sapio Analytics has initiated preservation of images of Ajanta Caves photographed and digitally restored by Benoy K Behl, and the preservation of the same continued this year too. This year, the earliest surviving Hindu paintings were photographed and digitally restored by art historian Benoy K Behl, and was also made a part of the prestigious archives. Images from Brihadeesvara Temple, another UNESCO World Heritage Site, have also been preserved for eternity in their original glory Paintings from this grand temple, photographed and digitally restored by Shri Behl, are also deposited. These paintings reveal some of the mysteries of this spiritually significant Thanjavur Shiva temple.

The Arctic World Archive is a growing digital repository of world memory, located in Svalbard, Norway. Sapio Analytics’ Heritage Division is presenting India’s culture to the world through a series of global exhibitions of photographs of Shri. Behl, besides being a representative of culture at India Pavilion, Dubai Expo 2020, he will present ‘First 700 Years of the World’s Buddhist Paintings’.