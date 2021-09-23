Cab driver held for raping woman passenger

The police in Bengaluru detained an Uber driver on Wednesday on the accusations of raping a young woman passenger. She had called a cab in the wee hours of the morning to return home after a party.

According to police sources, the woman fell asleep in the cab after being picked up at about 3.30 am. The victim, a Jharkhand native, was employed in Bengaluru. The accused, who is from Andhra Pradesh, has been working as an Uber cab driver in the city for two years.

The man reportedly locked the car doors and attempted to take advantage of the sleeping woman, after they arrived at her location. When she woke up and raised an alarm, the driver fled the scene in the car. She then called the police control room and reported the event.

The police took the woman’s statement and used his phone number to track down the cab driver. Since he had turned off his phone and was suspected of fleeing to his house, a police squad dispatched to Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. He was, however, found in Bengaluru itself. As per sources, the cab driver ‘confessed’ to ‘taking advantage’ of the woman.

Additional Commissioner of Police (East) S Murugan stated that the police had registered a rape case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code. ‘We acted swiftly upon the complaint and arrested the accused.’