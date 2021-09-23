Defence Ministry signs contract to procure 118 Main Battle Tanks

New Delhi: The Central Defence Ministry has sealed a contract to obtain 118 Main Battle Tanks (MBTs) Arjun, for Indian Army, on Thursday. The procurement for the Arjun Mk-1A tanks with the Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF), Avadi, Chennai, costs around Rs 7,523 crore, and is aimed to boost its combat capabilities, and is claimed to be a big step towards achieving ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

The MBT Mk-1A is a new variant of Arjun Tank designed to enhance fire power, mobility and survivability, imparted with 72 new features and more indigenous content from the Mk-1 variant. It has been designed and developed by the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) by incorporating numerous advancements on Arjun MBT, the in-service main battle tank with the Indian Army. The ministry said that the project will be a flagship endeavour, showcasing the indigenous capability in cutting edge defence technologies

The ministry detailed that the tanks would ensure effortless mobility in all terrains, besides precise target engagement during day and night. ‘The MK-1A is equipped with accurate and superior firepower, all-terrain mobility and an invincible multi-layered protection provided by an array of advanced technology systems. It can take on the enemy during day and night conditions and in both static and dynamic modes,’ ministry said in its official statement.