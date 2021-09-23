‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ titled ‘The Secrets of Dumbledore’, to release next year

‘Fantastic Beasts 3’, the highly-anticipated film, has got an official title, now. In honor of JK Rowling’s characters, the makers of the Harry Potter spinoff revealed that the film will be called The Secrets of Dumbledore. Warner Bros. also announced that the film will be released in theaters on April 15, 2022.

The production of ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ had to be suspended after a crew member tested positive for the corona in February. Despite delays in shoot, the film will be released three months ahead of schedule. The fantasy film was supposed to be released on July 15 next year, but now it will debut on April 15, 2022. The announcement was made by the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Twitter account.

#FantasticBeasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in theaters April 15, 2022. pic.twitter.com/l27HbuwW9f — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) September 22, 2021

‘Fantastic Beasts’ is a fantasy movie set 70 years before Harry Potter. David Yates directed the previous two Fantastic Beasts films and some Harry Potter movies.

The series tells the stories of younger versions of characters such as Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law). Redmayne plays Newt Scamander, who sets out on a global quest to find and document a wide variety of magical creatures. Mads Mikkelsen will play the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald. Johnny Depp has played the character in the previous films, but Warner Bros asked the actor to step down after his libel case against a British tabloid failed for a 2018 article which labelled him as a ‘wife-beater’.

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ also stars Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler and Jessica Williams.