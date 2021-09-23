Fahadh Faasil’s ‘Joji’ wins Best International Feature Film at SIFF

Fahadh Faasil announced, on September 23, that his film, ‘Joji’, had won the Best International Film award at the Swedish International Film Festival. ‘Joji’, directed by Dileesh Pothan, was released on Amazon Prime Video this year. The film also stars Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, Unnimaya Prasad, and Basil Joseph in pivotal roles.

The film received rave reviews from film critics and the audience alike. He wrote, ‘Good News from Sweden ! JOJI won The Best International Feature Film Award @ the Swedish International Film Festival (SIFF) 2021 (sic).’

During the Swedish International Film Festival, independent films from all over the world are shown. The festival is set to begin on October 25 and last until October 31 this year. Festival winners from all categories will be screened during the festival carnival. SIFF began the selection process by announcing an eligibility list, followed by the first round of selections and subsequently announcing the list of winners – films that were selected for screening.