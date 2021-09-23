‘Fed up with hunger’: Woman smashes toddler to death

An unhappy mother banged her two-year-old son on the floor of her house after he demanded to be breast-fed by his mother in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district. The incident took place on Wednesday in Sector-5, about 10 km from the district headquarters, within the limits of the Balco police station, police told PTI.

During the preliminary investigation, the police learned that the woman had been suffering from a psychological problem since 2014. ‘The woman has been taken into custody and questioned by police,’ a senior police officer said.

She was fed up with the child’s constant demand for being breast-fed, he said. She smashed the child on the floor of her house in a fit of rage. Despite being taken to the hospital with serious head injuries, the child was declared dead upon arrival. According to him, police have filed a case against the woman under relevant provisions.