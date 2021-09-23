Flydubai resumes services to two more destinations

Dubai: Dubai based budget air carrier, Flydubai announced that it will resume commercial passenger flight services to Prague and Zagreb. The airline will operate five weekly flights from Dubai International (DXB) to Prague International Airport (PRG) and twice-weekly flights to Franjo Tuman Airport Zagreb (ZAG) in Crotia.

‘We are excited to resume operations to Croatia and the Czech Republic which are two popular destinations on the flydubai network’, said Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai.

Flydubai will increase the frequency of flights to Zagreb to four weekly flights from December this year. The air carrier announced that it is now operating to over 95 destinations in 50 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and South-East Europe, the GCC, the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent.