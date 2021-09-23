Forex Market: Indian rupee surge against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee surged against the US dollar in the forex market. The weakening of the US dollar in the international market and positive trend in the Indian share market has supported the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the Indian rupee opened at 73.85 against the dollar. It then edged higher to 73.77, up 10 paise over its previous close. On Wednesday, the Indian currency settled at 3.87 against the US dollar.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price fall sharply

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.10% to 93.36. The foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the Indian share market as they sold shares worth Rs 1,943.26 crore.