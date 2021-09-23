Freedom fighter Suseelamma, succumbs to death at 100

Palakkad: Freedom fighter G Susheela (100) passed away at her residence, Anakkara Vadakkath house on Wednesday 6.30 pm. The senior member of Anakkara Vadakkath family, she has been bedridden for the last eight years.

She was born in 1921 in Anakkara Vadakkath Tharavadu, which was home of eminent personalities including noted freedom fighters Ammu Swaminathan, Captain Lakshmi and AV Kuttimalu Amma and legendary dancer Mrinalini Sarabhai. She was the daughter of Anakkara Vadakkath AV Gopala Menon, renowned Gandhian, and Perumbilavil Kunjulakshmi Amma. Susheela participated in the freedom struggle while she was a student in Madras, and was jailed for participating in a procession organised there as part of the Quit India movement.

Suseelamma was a follower of the principles of Mahatma Gandhi, and served as the national secretary of the women’s wing of the Congress. But after independence, she distanced herself away from active politics.

Her husband TV Kunjikrishnan was also a freedom fighter. She is survived by a son and a daughter. Kerala Assembly Speaker Rajesh condoled her demise, recalling her contribution in the Indian freedom movement and her works, for the empowerment of women.