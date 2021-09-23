Is your body at risk if you don’t exercise?

Exercise routines can be flexible and tailored to individual needs, but not exercising at all, can be harmful to health. Exercising not only keeps a person physically active and healthy, but it also ensures that their mental health balance is also on top priority.

According to Amol Naikawadi, joint managing director and preventive healthcare specialist at Indus Health Plus, sports, along with fitness and genes, can help build and improve a person’s immunity. ‘We have seen and heard many conversations around the immediate effects of exercise, but the lesser-known fact is it can help us fight off bacteria, viruses, and other disease-causing agents. An exercise routine can remove the bacteria from our internal airways, increase antibodies and make them more robust, improve blood flow and reduce stress hormones like cortisol, adrenaline,’ he said.

Naikawadi also added that moderate but consistent and regular exercise can do wonders for the body. ‘Locomotion and movement are essential. Along with helping in terms of immunity, they reduce inflammation in the body, decrease blood sugar levels, help in maintaining a healthy weight, ward off lifestyle diseases, thus promoting longevity.’

He further said that the most effective fitness activities include heavy and fast-paced walking, cycling and running. A lack of exercise weakens the immune system and makes our bodies more prone to diseases. It will raise the risk of obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and other non-communicable illnesses, in addition to harming our immune system.

In addition, a genetic/DNA test can help you figure out what type of exercise is ideal for you. Naikawadi said, ‘sports genomics is a relatively recent idea that examines the genetic composition or architecture that contributes to an athlete’s performance.’