Mahzooz Draw: 10 expats including Indian win 1 million UAE dirhams

Dubai: 10 expats jointly won 1 million UAE dirham at the 43rd Mahzooz weekly live draw. They will share the prize money. They matched five out of the six winning numbers.

The winners include 3 Indian expats, 5 Philippino expats and 1 Canadian and 1 Lebanese. The Indian expats are Sulthan, Jabeer,and Vimesh. The Philippino expats are Hannibal, Ulysses, Nelson and two others.

The next draw will be held as scheduled on Saturday, September 25, at 9pm UAE time.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.