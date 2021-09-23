Microsoft launched its latest laptop Surface Pro 8: Features and price

Mumbai: Microsoft launched its latest laptop Surface Pro 8. The new laptop is powered with latest 11th generation Intel Core chips and has a RAM up to 32GB and two USB4/Thunderbolt 4 ports.

The new laptop also features a 13-inch higher resolution- 2880 x 1920 display which supports up to 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and Dolby Vision. Microsoft claimed that it will provide long battery life up to 16 hours.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is based on Windows 11 and has 128GB of inbuilt storage. It measures 208.00 x 287.00 x 9.30mm (height x width x thickness) and weighs 889.00 grams. It also has a 5MP camera on the front and a 10MP camera on the back both capable of doing 1080p video.

Surface Pro 8 is priced at US dollar 1099.99 and is available for pre-order in select markets.