New parents at Meesho to get 30-week gender-neutral leave policy

Meesho, a social commerce platform, announced on Thursday a 30-week leave policy, that is gender-neutral. In a statement, Meesho said that the policy has been designed to provide fulfilling employee experiences, while recognizing the efforts that go into caring for a family and growing one. Additionally, the new policies reflect evolving societal beliefs and ensure non-discrimination regardless of employees’ gender or sexual identity.

There are about 1,000 employees at Meesho. The company said that the 30-week leave policy applies equally to women, men, heterosexual and same-sex couples, so everyone can enjoy time with their children. It also removes distinctions between natural childbirth, adoption and surrogacy. In addition to ensuring non-discrimination regardless of gender, sexual identity, marital status, or the circumstances of parenthood, the parental leave policy also covers live-in partners, according to the statement.

The company, which has been funded by SoftBank, Prosus Ventures and Facebook among others, said primary caregivers can take up to one year of leave. (30 weeks fully paid leave and 25 percent pay for the next three months). In the case of a secondary caregiver, the employee may take up to 30 days off (applicable up to one year from adoption or childbirth).

Meesho Chief HR Officer Ashish Kumar Singh said, ‘We are really excited about the future – because we are looking at the Policy not as a document alone but as a powerful resource that Meeshoites can tap into for help, assistance, and empathy as they navigate their careers and lives. Most significantly, we have used this policy revamp to simplify the benefits and flexibility based on the caregiver’s role, rather than gender so Meeshoites can be entirely present for their family.’