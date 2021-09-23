Haryana Police to start awareness drives over ban on old vehicles in NCR

Gurugram: Haryana Police is planning an awareness and enforcement drive in light of the ban on diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in the National Capital Region.

As a measure to reduce air pollution, the Supreme Court has imposed a ban on the plying of old vehicles in Delhi-NCR. Additionally, the Supreme Court has issued guidelines regarding the operation of old vehicles that have reached the end of their service period. The court has ruled that such vehicles are not allowed on roads in 14 districts of Haryana in the National Capital Region. As a way to ensure compliance with these orders, the police will inform drivers/owners about the ban on plying old vehicles. The 14 districts are Faridabad, Gurugram, Nuh, Rohtak, Sonipat, Rewari, Jhajjar, Panipat, Palwal, Bhiwani, Dadri, Mahendragarh, Jind and Karnal.

Along with the drivers and owners, the general public will also be made aware of the directives and the ban on the plying of such vehicles. According to the government policy, owners of these vehicles will also be advised to scrap them as a part of the awareness campaign. The spokesperson said that police will inform people about vehicles that have exceeded the allotted time period by visiting taxi stands, auto markets, truck unions, vehicle sales centres and other public places.

Additionally, enforcement drives will be conducted and any vehicles that flout the rules will be impounded. Police in Haryana have appealed to the public not to drive old vehicles that have completed the prescribed time period and to abide by the Supreme Court and NGT’s directives.