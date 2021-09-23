5 Delhi tourists marooned mid-river: Rescued

Five tourists from Delhi were rescued from their vehicle after they overestimated the wading capacity of the Mahindra Thar vehicle, as they attempted driving it to cross a fast-flowing stream on their way to Goa’s Dudhsagar waterfalls. The tourists were rescued after having been stranded at the waterfall, by lifeguards. ‘The group of five were travelling to Dudhsagar along the rocky terrain when they decided to drive across a swelling river. On reaching the halfway mark, the vehicle stalled and refused to budge. The swelling waters gushed into the vehicle making it unstable. The men tried to escape but were unable to do so due to the force of the water,’ Drishti, the lifeguarding agency, said. It also added, ‘The men were secured and brought back to safety. The vehicle was marooned in the river and back up was called to assist with its recovery.’

A world-renowned attraction, the Dudhsagar waterfalls are located in the Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary in Mollem, Goa, the state’s border with Karnataka. The waterfall can be accessed from a mud road, which may not be passable during monsoon season due to the fast-flowing Dudhsagar River.

In a recent move, the Goan government aimed to build an all-weather road leading to the falls. However, the Bombay High Court stalled the work, asking the government to get the National Wildlife Board’s approval first.