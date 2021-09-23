Ajith’s ‘Valimai’ to clash with Vijay’s ‘Beast’ on Pongal next year

Boney Kapoor announced his latest film ‘Valimai’ on Wednesday with Ajith in the lead role. The film is scheduled to hit theatres for Pongal, next year. ‘Happy to announce that #Valimai will hit the screens on Pongal 2022,’ he tweeted. The announcement has set the stage for one of the biggest box office fights in Tamil Nadu.

Due to the pandemic, Valimai’s production has been delayed, and it has now been paired with Vijay’s ‘Beast’ for release. The films of Vijay and Ajith clash at the box office not for the first time. It has happened 12 times before. They last competed for theater footfalls about seven years ago. Vijay’s ‘Jilla’ and Ajith’s ‘Veeram’ both made big splashes at the box office during the Pongal in 2014.

‘Valimai’ is already in post-production, but ‘Beast’ is still in the shooting phase. The film Beast is directed and written by Nelson Dilipkumar. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in the movie and it is produced by Sun Pictures.

Early this month, Valimai’s final schedule was completed in Russia. It is billed as a cop movie, the story was written and directed by H Vinoth. According to the motion posters released earlier, there will be high-voltage bike stunts in the film.

Ajith has collaborated with Vinoth and Boney Kapoor for the second time after 2019’s ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’.