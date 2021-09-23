‘PM CARES is the most opaque, dark fund in the world’: TMC MP shares old video

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien shared an old video of his speech at the Rajya Sabha to mock the Union government. In the speech he called the PM CARES Fund as the ‘most opaque, dark fund in the world’. The Rajya Sabha MP shared the vide as the Union government on Delhi High Court said that the PM CARES Fund is not a government fund.

‘The most opaque, dark fund in the world. It is called the Prime Minister’s Couldn’t-Care-Less Fund. Oh, I said the name wrong. Okay’, Derek O’Brien can be heard saying in the speech.

In the affidavit submitted at the High Court, the Under-Secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that the fund is audited by an auditor – a chartered accountant drawn from the panel prepared by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. He also claimed that the functioning of the Fund is transparent.

The affidavit was filed in reply to petition to declare PM CARES as a ‘public authority’ under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. Delhi High Court bench consisting of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Amit Bansal has fixed the issue for further hearing on September 27.