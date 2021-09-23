Police bust major terror plot, arrests three with arms and ammunition

Chandigarh: Punjab police busted a major terror plot and arrested three terrorists and recovering a huge cache of arms and explosives from them. They have been identified as Kulwinder Singh, Kamalpreet Singh Mann, Kanwar pal Singh. They were arrested near Bhagwanpura in Tarn Taran district .Besides explosive materials, a 9mm pistol, 11 live cartridges and a hand grenade was recovered from them.

Police have cordoned off the entire area and started search operations.

Earlier in August, the police recovered a tiffin bomb packed with over 2 kg of RDX from a village in Amritsar. The investigation was later transferred to National Investigation Agency (NIA).