Prithviraj Sukumaran loves ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ too! Enjoy his Cajon playing

The Sri Lankan song Manike Mage Hithe is gaining popularity on social media. Prithviraj Sukumaran is the latest celebrity to be addicted to the viral song. In a video posted to Instagram, he can be seen playing the Cajon to the trending song. Prithviraj mentioned in the caption that he had a great musical night with his friends and sumptuous food.

Prithviraj’s version of Manike Mage Hithe:

The cover version of the Sri Lankan song, Manike Mage Hithe, performed by Yohani Diloka De Silva and Satheeshan, has been a huge hit on all social media platforms. On YouTube, the video has received more than 12 million views so far. Tiger Shroff danced to the viral song recently.

In a video shared on September 23, Prithviraj Sukumaran can be seen playing the Cajon (a musical instrument) to Manike Mage Hithe. His friend can be seen playing the drums. The south star seemed to be enjoying jamming to the song. His video was captioned, ‘Musical nights with JT along with great food! #ChoiceHouse #JT #Drums #cajon #ManikeMageHithe (sic)’. Here’s the video:

About Manike Mage Hithe:

This Sinhala song was released in 2020 by Satheeshan Rathnayaka. Yohani Diloka De Silva and Satheeshan released a cover version in May. Dulan ARX wrote the lyrics to the song. After its release, the video went crazily viral on YouTube and other social media platforms. The song has been the subject of numerous videos and reels made by celebrities and netizens.