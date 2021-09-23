Rs 50,000 seems like a joke; Centre should provide Rs 5 lakh to kin of Covid fatalities: Demands Congress

New Delhi: Congress demanded that the Union Government provide financial aid of Rs 5 lakh, to the kin of Covid fatalities, claiming that the announced ex gratia of Rs 50,000 seems like a joke.

Party national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate on Thursday announced, ‘Congress party demands Rs 5 lakh to the kin of those people who lost their lives due to Covid-19, because numerous children lost their parents and people have become jobless. So, just an aid of Rs 50,000 per deceased person is only a joke’. She further slammed the Centre by pointing out that the gratia was provided only after the Supreme Court intervened. ‘The Centre is not declaring coronavirus infection a disaster because according to the law, there is a provision to give Rs 4 lakh on death due to disaster’, she added.

After the intervention of Supreme Court, the Central government on Wednesday has announced an amount of Rs 50,000 as ex gratia, to families of those who died of Covid-19. The ex gratia will also be given to the kin of Covid-19 victims who were involved in relief operations or associated with ‘preparedness activities’, and the amount for aid will be taken from state disaster response fund (SDRF).