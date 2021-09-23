DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Rs 50,000 seems like a joke; Centre should provide Rs 5 lakh to kin of Covid fatalities: Demands Congress

Sep 23, 2021, 04:42 pm IST
A nurse monitors Ayse Karatay at the City Hospital in Eskisehir, western Turkey, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Karatay, a 116-year-old Turkish woman has survived COVID-19, her son said Saturday, making her one of the oldest patients to beat the disease. Ayse Karatay spent three weeks in intensive care and has now been moved to a normal ward, her son Ibrahim Karatay told the Demiroren news agency. (IHA via AP)

 

New Delhi: Congress demanded that the Union Government provide financial aid of Rs 5 lakh, to the kin of Covid fatalities, claiming that the announced ex gratia of Rs 50,000 seems like a joke.

 

Party national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate on Thursday announced, ‘Congress party demands Rs 5 lakh to the kin of those people who lost their lives due to Covid-19, because numerous children lost their parents and people have become jobless. So, just an aid of Rs 50,000 per deceased person is only a joke’. She further slammed the Centre by pointing out that the gratia was provided only after the Supreme Court intervened. ‘The Centre is not declaring coronavirus infection a disaster because according to the law, there is a provision to give Rs 4 lakh on death due to disaster’, she added.

 

After the intervention of Supreme Court, the Central government on Wednesday has announced an amount of Rs 50,000 as ex gratia, to families of those who died of Covid-19. The ex gratia will also be given to the kin of Covid-19 victims who were involved in relief operations or associated with ‘preparedness activities’, and the amount for aid will be taken from state disaster response fund (SDRF).

Tags
shortlink
Sep 23, 2021, 04:42 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button