Statue of Unity guides return tourist’s purse containing Rs 70k

Ahmedabad: Four guides working at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat returned a purse carrying 70,000 rupees to its rightful owner, a woman from Uttar Pradesh who had left it at a food court during her recent visit to the statue.

According to a statement from the Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority, officials at the Statue of Unity handed back the handbag to the woman’s Gujarat-based family on Wednesday after confirming her identity.

Rajiv Kumar Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary of Gujarat and the head of the Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority, praised the guides – Shahin Memon, Jully Pandya, Jyotsna Tadvi, and Pratap Tadvi for their honesty and sincerity.

Officials found a handbag which belonged to Sneha Jalan, who visited the 182-meter-tall monument and other tourist spots with her relatives on September 19 before departing for Uttar Pradesh. As the woman was unable to return to retrieve her handbag, she requested that it be given to a relative in Gujarat, so the handbag was handed over to Ms. Jalan’s cousin on Wednesday.

‘Unity also symbolises Integrity & Honesty!! 4 guides at Kevadia displayed their honesty by ensuring that a lost purse reaches its rightful owner. Shahin, Jully, Pratap & Jyotsna found a purse with Rs 70K cash & other items at the food court. The purse belonged to Sneha Jalan,’ Gupta tweeted on Wednesday.