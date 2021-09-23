‘The process of returning has only started’: TMC leader claims that another BJP leader will join TMC

Kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim claimed that a ‘big leader’ from BJP will soon join Trinamool Congress (TMC). The TMC leader also said that TMC is not taking BJP leaders indiscriminately and will check the track record and image of the leaders before giving membership of TMC.

‘The process of returning has only started. Wait for a few more days. A big-time BJP leader is all set to join our party … BJP will disintegrate in West Bengal’, said the West Bengal minister.

Meanwhile, TMC national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee said that if TMC keeps its door open then the BJP will collapse. He also claimed that BJP leaders, mostly MLAs, have been queuing up at the TMC office.

A few days earlier, former union minister and BJP MP Babul Supriyo joined TMC. Several BJP leaders including three MLAs joined TMC after the party won the state assembly elections held in May this year.