‘UP scales new heights under CM Yogi’: Dharmendra Pradhan heaps praises on Govt

Lucknow: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that Uttar Pradesh is achieving new heights under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and emphasised that the state needs BJP government again, in 2022. The Union Minister for education and skill development, Pradhan visited UP for inaugurating the nutrition month and a newly constructed building of Kendriya Vidyalaya. He also participated in a tiffin exchange programme with school children.

Pradhan, who is the BJP’s in-charge for the coming assembly elections in the state, campaigned for BJP for the upcoming polls, in the public meeting. ‘Under the leadership of CM Yogi, the state is scaling new heights. CM Yogi has changed the picture of Uttar Pradesh. In 2022, the state needs BJP government again’, the minister said. ‘Uttar Pradesh is developing under a double-engine government. There is no one like Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country and no one like CM Adityanath in the state. The CM is the only leader who has made Uttar Pradesh number one in every sphere’, he added.

Pradhan also said that out of eighty crore people vaccinated against Covid-19 in the country, eight crore are from Uttar Pradesh. The minister said he visited Madhubania Primary School in Burdpur where the number of children studying was 400 during the previous government but after the efforts of the state BJP government, that number has increased to 800. He added thata as students of Kendriya Vidyalaya and Madhubania Primary School shared their tiffins, a new tradition has been set.