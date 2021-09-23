Volkswagen launched its SUV ‘Taigun’ in India: Features and price

Mumbai: Volkswagen launched its latest SUV ‘Taigun’ in India. The SUV was showcased in the Auto Expo 2020.

The German carmaker has launched two trims of the compact SUV- Dynamic and Performance. The Taigun Dynamic is powered with a 1.0-litre engine and is available in three variants – Comfortline, Highline, and Topline. The engine is capable of producing 113 bhp of power and 178 Nm torque. The Taigun Performance is powered with 1.5-litre TSI engine and comes in two variants – GT and GT+ . It produces 148 bhp of power and 250 Nm torque.

Taigun features a 10.1-inch VW Play touchscreen infotainment system and an all digital eight-inch digital cockpit. It supports wireless App connect via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other features include a sunroof, wireless mobile charging and voice-command recognition, cooled glove box, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, cruise control, automatic AC, red ambient lighting, electric sunroof, rear AC vents, push-button start/stop among others.

The SUV has an array of safety features which includes six airbags, ABS, EBD, electronic stability control, multi-collision brakes, hill-hold control, rearview camera, tire pressure deflation warning.

Volkswagen Taigun has been made available in six distinct colour options. These are Yellow, White, Blue, Red, Grey and Black. The SUV is priced at Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 17.49 lakh depending on the variant.